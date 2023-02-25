Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,854.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

