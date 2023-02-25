First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.85 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 195,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,765 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 47.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

