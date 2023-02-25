ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

