ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 23,015 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $218.21 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

