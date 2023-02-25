ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5,269.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,082 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

