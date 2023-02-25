Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.25% of Exelixis worth $63,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

