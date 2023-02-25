Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 140,010 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.35% of Harmonic worth $59,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 378.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

