Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 87,039 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,041 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.68% of Yelp worth $64,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,152 shares of company stock worth $11,538,366 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

