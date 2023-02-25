Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Mattel worth $62,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

