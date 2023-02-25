Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.64 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $60,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $586,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $586,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

