Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Rollins worth $58,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

ROL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.