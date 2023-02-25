Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 109,923 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Entegris worth $60,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 19.9% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

