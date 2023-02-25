Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 87,039 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903,041 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.68% of Yelp worth $64,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Yelp by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,136 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Yelp by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 242,696 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,869 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Yelp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Yelp Trading Down 0.9 %

YELP opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,152 shares of company stock worth $11,538,366. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

