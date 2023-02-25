CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.43) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.43) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

