CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($8.47) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.50). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

