Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of Choice Hotels International worth $61,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $119.03 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $150.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

