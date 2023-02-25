Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.