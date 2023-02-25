Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

