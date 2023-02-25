Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 3rd Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,708,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $645,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a PE ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

