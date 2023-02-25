Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,676.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776,589 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 13.9% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,966.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

