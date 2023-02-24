WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,502 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SMART Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after buying an additional 357,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares during the last quarter.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.35. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

