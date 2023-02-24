WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.25 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,129,280. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

