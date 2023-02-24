WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $194,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

TELL stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $920.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,565,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,259,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,061,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,866. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

