WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $222,000 Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dorman Products by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $92.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Stories

