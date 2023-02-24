Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Stephens upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of WAL opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

