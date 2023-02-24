Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

