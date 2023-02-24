UBS Group AG Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,337.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,351.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,258.97. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

