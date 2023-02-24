Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $236.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

