Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.