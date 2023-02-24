Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 211.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %

BIPC stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.