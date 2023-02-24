Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after acquiring an additional 571,194 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 71.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after purchasing an additional 275,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $8,946,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $8,043,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.56 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.