Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,949 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

