The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Cooper Companies worth $66,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,227,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $233,355,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $340.06 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.54 and a 200 day moving average of $310.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

