Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,378 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 714.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 555.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 201,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

