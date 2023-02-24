Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegion by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

