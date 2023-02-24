Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $49,000 Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.7 %

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $81.60 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

