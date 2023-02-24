Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Celsius by 1,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Celsius Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Celsius

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $91.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

