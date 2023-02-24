Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 285 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FIX opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $140.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Stories

