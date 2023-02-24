Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

