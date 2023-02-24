Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.35% of Gibraltar Industries worth $67,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 301,565 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,389,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,612,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $52.38 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Further Reading

