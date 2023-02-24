Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.53% of AMETEK worth $137,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

