ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,340 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after buying an additional 1,648,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

