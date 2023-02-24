Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Donaldson worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Donaldson by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 22.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

