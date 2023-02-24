Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 235 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Chemed worth $66,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Trading Down 0.3 %

Chemed Announces Dividend

NYSE CHE opened at $511.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.73. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $528.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.