Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.16% of StoneX Group worth $69,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.39.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $849,441. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

