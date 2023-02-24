Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.68% of PriceSmart worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Down 1.3 %

PSMT stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

