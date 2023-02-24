Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $67.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DVN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.