Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

CFR stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

