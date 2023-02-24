Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $237,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $34,599,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

