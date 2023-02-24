Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $158,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $9,597,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.76 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

